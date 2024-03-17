Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $282.13 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $189.70 and a 12 month high of $288.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

