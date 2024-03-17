Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $722,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after acquiring an additional 223,449 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,614,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.47.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.