Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 446.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 41,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 88,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

