Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $763,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.45.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $374.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.57 and its 200-day moving average is $338.86. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $243.52 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.