Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WU

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $13.48 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.