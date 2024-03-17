Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $768,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after purchasing an additional 342,468 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Elevance Health by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $21,305,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

View Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $513.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $516.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $495.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.