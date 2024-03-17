ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in February

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,307,100 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the February 14th total of 6,004,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.1 days.
ECN Capital Trading Down 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.79. 47,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,917. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.
About ECN Capital
