ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 458,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 14th total of 595,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

ECARX Stock Up 3.1 %

ECX opened at $1.98 on Friday. ECARX has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $74.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ECARX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECARX

ECARX Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ECARX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ECARX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ECARX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ECARX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ECARX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

