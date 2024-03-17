ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 458,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 14th total of 595,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
ECX opened at $1.98 on Friday. ECARX has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $74.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.
ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ECARX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
