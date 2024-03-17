E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 14th total of 627,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.0 days.
E.On Price Performance
ENAKF stock remained flat at $13.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. E.On has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $13.84.
