E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 14th total of 627,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.0 days.

ENAKF stock remained flat at $13.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. E.On has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

