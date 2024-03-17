Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Bought by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 334.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 98,990 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 107,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 43,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

DX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,547. The firm has a market cap of $730.63 million, a PE ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is -557.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.