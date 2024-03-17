Dynex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $89.15 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Dynex has a market capitalization of $89.15 million and $5.13 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 85,975,853 coins and its circulating supply is 85,973,939 coins. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 85,926,853.30060153. The last known price of Dynex is 0.83253534 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4,982,959.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

