Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells $322,605.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $9,149,355.00.

Shares of DUOL opened at $216.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.31 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.82 and a 1-year high of $245.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

