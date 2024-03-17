DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the February 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DBL stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

