Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Holdings Increased by RK Asset Management LLC

RK Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products comprises 2.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $20,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after buying an additional 191,214 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,507,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 269,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,176. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.81. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

