Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Upgraded to “Outperform Market Weight” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report published on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$101.82.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$105.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Dollarama has a one year low of C$76.25 and a one year high of C$107.79.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.3810316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

