Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 14th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 344,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $589.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHC

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.