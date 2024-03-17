Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 14th total of 458,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,014.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300 shares of company stock worth $10,075. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Capital World Investors raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after buying an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 149,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,169,086 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 3.2 %

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

