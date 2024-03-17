Dfpg Investments LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,387,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average of $153.18. The stock has a market cap of $288.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

