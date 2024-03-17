Dfpg Investments LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 1.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $23,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 45,512.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 8,612,337 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

