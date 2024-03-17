Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 255,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after buying an additional 29,336 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 567.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,704,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,792,000 after buying an additional 172,780 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after buying an additional 212,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAL. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of VAL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.78. 1,262,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.32. Valaris had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $483.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

