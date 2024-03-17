Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 5,291 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Visa by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 31,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,845,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $289.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

