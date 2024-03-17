Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 4,596 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $118.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

