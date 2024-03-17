Dfpg Investments LLC Has $9.31 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 0.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.57. 3,399,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,704. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.