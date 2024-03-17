Dfpg Investments LLC Has $7.12 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 802.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,398 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VCIT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.77. 6,259,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,015. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.