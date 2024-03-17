Dfpg Investments LLC Has $5.95 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ITA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.21. 498,864 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.