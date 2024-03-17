Dfpg Investments LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,591,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416,704. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.