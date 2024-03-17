Dfpg Investments LLC Has $12.47 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,207. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

