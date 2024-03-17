Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 789.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,027 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $16,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,623,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,635,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 190,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 296,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,769,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.