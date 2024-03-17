Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 3,438 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

TLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,997,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,128,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.