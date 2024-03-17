Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 141,723 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,723 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,311,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.1772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.