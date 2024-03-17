Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 5,720 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,207. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

