Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 19,447 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.04. 11,825,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,917,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

