Desjardins Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$90.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.69.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$83.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$61.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

