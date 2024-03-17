Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Progressive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,740,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.32. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $205.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

