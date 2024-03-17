Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,794 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,007,649 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

