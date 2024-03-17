Defined Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 338,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,313,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,152,000 after purchasing an additional 222,249 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,574. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

