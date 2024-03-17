Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 45,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $184.20. The company had a trading volume of 350,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $187.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.34 and its 200 day moving average is $169.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

