Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $42,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 205,026 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,725,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,910,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,404. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Haleon Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.