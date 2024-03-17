Defined Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 276,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.44. 1,922,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,592. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

