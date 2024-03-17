Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys 572 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.19. 2,519,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

