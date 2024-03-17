Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,083 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.