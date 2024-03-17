DeepOnion Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.43 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.43 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00115713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00038232 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00018068 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002917 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.