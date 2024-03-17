Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 1.3% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $28,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $204.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $205.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.08%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

