Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 91,851 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,851 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

