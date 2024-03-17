Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,743 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,968. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.70 billion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.17 and a 200 day moving average of $136.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

