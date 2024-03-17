Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 7,607 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $212.86 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day moving average is $193.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.