Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 189,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Capital Group Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

CGGR stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.