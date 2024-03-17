Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.72.

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $334.66 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $347.71. The company has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.41 and its 200 day moving average is $285.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

