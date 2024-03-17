Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $6.02 Million in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 252,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

