Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $122.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

